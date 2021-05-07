Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor And Others To Join Virtual Fundraiser For COVID-19 Relief Work

The COVID-19 second wave in India is having a disastrous effect on the population. In such a time, many Bollywood celebs are using their reach and resources to amplify the need for COVID-19 emergencies all over the country. Many big names from the Hindi and South Indian film industry and the cricket fraternity have now come together to join a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief work across the nation.

Talking about the same, the virtual fundraiser is being organized by the foundation, I Breathe For India COVID Crisis Relief. The event will see the attendance of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati, Tarun Tahiliani and Shekhar Kapur. The occasion will be hosted by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Karan took to his social media handle to announce the same. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director captioned the same stating, "I am Committed in my effort to helping India accelerate the fight against COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. The only way to make a difference is TOGETHER." Take a look at his post.

The fundraiser is aimed at raising around Rs 10 crore that will be used for helping those deeply affected by the virus. It will be taking place on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram on May 9, 2021, between 6 pm to 8 pm. Apart from this, many celebs like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been sharing information regarding COVID-19 resources.

Actor Deepika Padukone has also been sharing some mental helpline numbers amidst the COVID-19 second wave. Actor Sonu Sood has been one of the prime frontrunners in the industry who has devoted this phase to work tirelessly for those battling the COVID-19 second wave. He has been providing medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, medicines and other services on receiving innumerable requests for the same.

While celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have initiated the provision of oxygen concentrators and hospital beds across the country. Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand has been raising awareness to help the children who have lost their parents to the virus. While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also initiated a foundation to raise funds for providing medical equipment to India. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also started a campaign to gather funds for COVID-19 relief work in the country.