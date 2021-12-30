Amitabh Bachchan, Narendra Modi And Others Express Concern Over BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Health

BCCI President and former Indian Cricket Team captain Sourav Ganguly is currently admitted at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the cricketer is stable and is recovering well but many eminent personalities have been enquiring about his health. This also includes Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

According to a news report on India.com, Amitabh Bachchan has messaged Sourav Ganguly's family to know the status surrounding his health. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office is also in touch with the hospital to know about the BCCI President's health. A news report in the Anandabazaar Patrika also quoted a family member of the former Indian cricket team captain to reveal that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also called up his residence and assured of any help if required.

Dr Rupali Basu MD and CEO of the Woodlands Hospital who has been overlooking the treatment of Sourav Ganguly revealed in a statement on Tuesday (December 28) saying, "Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Dec 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status."

The news report further added that the cricketer's sample has been sent for genome sequencing to test for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the report for the same is expected to arrive by Friday (December 31). The report further added that the doctor will then be taking a call to whether discharge Sourav Ganguly from the hospital or not. Reportedly, the doctors treating Ganguly are confident that he is not affected by the new variant of COVID-19 since he did not showcase any symptoms. For the unversed, the BCCI President had been travelling a lot in recent times for his professional commitments and his brother, Snehashish Ganguly also tested positive for COVID-19. The cricketer had also undergone angioplasty in January earlier this year.