Amitabh Bachchan Orders 50 Oxygen Concentrators From Poland To Be Distributed In Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been doing his bit amidst the COVID-19 second wave in India. Either through his generous donations or by spreading awareness on social media, the actor has been doing his all. Now the superstar has ordered 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland to be distributed in the city of Mumbai.

Amitabh offered his thanks to the Poland government, the Indian Ambassador in Warsaw, the Mayor of Wroclaw in Poland and the LOT Polish Airlines in his latest blog to help him arrange the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor further informed that these 50 oxygen concentrators will leave Poland for India on May 15, 2021. The actor wrote about the same on his blog.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Father's Poem In His Latest Post, Says 'We Will Win'

Amitabh mentioned in his blog stating, "The ones I have ordered are the 5-litre ones and in a few days I shall be buying another 50 hopefully of the 10-litre ones and donate them to a Hospital with proper medical care." Apart from that, the actor added that he has also ordered 20 ventilators for the city. The Namak Halal actor went on to mention that 10 out of 20 ventilators have already been delivered to some municipal hospitals and at the BMC in Mumbai. The actor went on to say that the rest of the 10 ventilators are expected to arrive by the end of this month.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 2 Crore To Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre

Recently, Amitabh also extended his support to the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre. The God Tussi Great Ho actor went on to donate Rs 2 crore to the centre for all the COVID-19 relief work that they are engaging in. Akali Dal's spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to his social media account to offer his thanks to the actor.

Manjinder tweeted saying, "He tweeted stating, "Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility." He also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan ensured that the oxygen concentrators reach the Gurdwara on time.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in the thriller flick Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi. Apart from that, the superstar will be seen in the movie Jhund.