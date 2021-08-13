amitabh-bachchan-overpowers-screen-in-new-dialogue-promo-of-anand-pandit-s-chehre

The
date
announcement
video
has
received
a
whopping
number
of
1
million
views
on
YouTube
within
24
hours.
After
receiving
so
much
love
from
the
audience,
the
makers
have
now
shared
one
more
dialogue
promo
from
the
film
where
we
can
easily
see
Mr.
Bachchan
portraying
a
lawyer
and
simply
overpowering
the
screen
with
his
heavy
voice
and
intriguing
dialogues.
The
promo
also
showcases
Emraan
Hashmi
tensed
as
Mr.
Bachchan
is
tightening
the
claws
of
the
judiciary
around
him.
Unarguably,
the
film
truly
deserves
the
theatrical
release
and
it
will
be
there
in
the
cinemas
to
entertain
us
on
27th
August
2021.
Produced
by
Anand
Pandit
Motion
Pictures
&
Saraswati
Entertainment
Private
Limited,
directed
by
Rumy
Jafry,
Chehre
also
stars
Annu
Kapoor,
Krystle
D'Souza,
Dhritiman
Chatterjee,
Raghubir
Yadav,
Siddhanth
Kapoor
and
Rhea
Chakraborty.