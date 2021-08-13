    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Overpowers Screen In New Dialogue Promo Of Anand Pandit's Chehre

      By
      |

      Even after being postponed twice, producer Anand Pandit was firm about the promise he made and has declared a theatrical release for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.

      Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre To Release In Cinemas On August 27Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre To Release In Cinemas On August 27

      The date announcement video has received a whopping number of 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. After receiving so much love from the audience, the makers have now shared one more dialogue promo from the film where we can easily see Mr. Bachchan portraying a lawyer and simply overpowering the screen with his heavy voice and intriguing dialogues.

      The promo also showcases Emraan Hashmi tensed as Mr. Bachchan is tightening the claws of the judiciary around him. Unarguably, the film truly deserves the theatrical release and it will be there in the cinemas to entertain us on 27th August 2021.

      Amitabh Bachchan Back On The Sets Of Anand Pandit's Chehre To Shoot For The Title Track VideoAmitabh Bachchan Back On The Sets Of Anand Pandit's Chehre To Shoot For The Title Track Video

      Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

      Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 15:02 [IST]
