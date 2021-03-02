Amitabh Bachchan Plans On Returning Back To Work After Eye Surgery: Report

Amitabh Bachchan recently had worried his fans after they heard reports about a surgery. The veteran actor soon confirmed about his eye surgery and now reportedly, has returned home. Reports have also revealed that he is all ready to dive right back into work as he had five projects in various stages of completion.

Just an hour ago, the actor also took to his Twitter account and shared that he has visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of Lord Ganesha, he wrote, "T 3830 -Angaraki Chaturthi Darshan - Siddhivinayak Temple" and added a smiling face with folded hands emoji.

Talking about him returning to work, a close friend of the family told Bollywood Hungama, "Amitji just refuses to slow down. Health cannot stop him. His family keeps telling him to take it easy. But he won't listen."

Coming back to Big B's upcoming projects, he recently announced the posters of two films- Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre and sports drama Jhund. According to reports, the megastar will soon start promoting the former while the latter is still in post-production.

In an earlier interview, Amitabh Bachchan had said that he does not wish to slow down and it's all about time management. "Please don't ask me to slow down. I need to work, I like to work and I am fortunate that there are some that consider me for work. In time nature shall diminish me and my body. But until it does so, I wish to continue!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will also be busy wrapping up the sci-fi thriller Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and more. He will also be shooting for a cameo for Vikas Bahl's Kannada remake of Queen.

For the unversed, fans expressed concern for the actor's health after he posted a five-word message that read, "medical condition .. surgery .. can't write." If news reports are to be believed, the superstar reportedly underwent cataract surgery earlier this week. However, he has not confirmed the same.

