Amitabh Bachchan Offers A Prayer Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic And Cyclone Tauktae

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on his social media handle in the recent COVID-19 crisis situation. The actor has also been doing his bit to help those affected by the virus. Recently he shared a heartwarming post wherein he offered his prayers to the almighty to better the pandemic situation and curb the devastation caused by the cyclone Tauktae.

Talking about the same, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared a black and white close-up picture of himself. However, it was his heartfelt caption for the same that grabbed all the attention. In his powerful message, Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Stability .. a situation in which something is not likely to move or change. Please dear Lord 'something not likely to move' .. do not 'move' the winds and rains for the fury of its presence .. the destruction of your environs.. the helplessness of the destitute. ' Something not likely to change ' .. dear Lord do not stop the 'change' of the graphs of improvement, in the repair that is apparently seen in some areas of the virus."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Office Janak Flooded As Cyclone Tauktae Crosses Mumbai; Actor Reveals Details

The Gulabo Sitabo actor furthermore mentioned how he is offering his prayers as he and many other people believe in the power of the Almighty. He added, " just 'move' the stability that is reportedly seen in both the environs - the storms of Tauktae and the mild improvements in the Virus over the land where it disturbs the most. We pray in the sincerity of our beings .. we have and are doing what humanity believes in its supreme pontiffs .. in the bended knee or the supine servile submission before the unseen Force that we all have our faith and belief in prayers." Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan On Celebrity Fundraisers: I Just Feel Asking Someone For Funds Is Embarrassing

Meanwhile, the cyclone Tauktae that had hit the city of Mumbai recently had gone on to flood the superstar's office Janak too. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the same on his blog wherein he revealed that the sheds and shelters for some of his staff blew away due to the heavy monsoon rain but their spirit of the fight was impregnable. Bachchan had also added that he had offered his own collection of team T-shirts of his son Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.