Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Son Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Trailer, Says 'Proud To Say You Are My Son'

The makers of the film crime-thriller flick Bob Biswas finally released the trailer of the movie yesterday (November 19). The trailer of the same showcases actor Abhishek Bachchan stepping into the shoes of the menacing contract killer and the actor's performance has received a positive response. However, Abhishek also received a lovely compliment for the trailer from none other than his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer of Bob Biswas on his official Twitter handle and captioned it stating, "I am proud to say you are my Son." Abhishek Bachchan was quick to reply to this heartfelt review of the trailer by his father. The Big Bull actor said, "Love you, Pa. But, you'll always be the BIG B(ob) to us." Take a look at the tweet.

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️🙏🚩👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Many fans were also quick to share some heartwarming reactions to this endearing banter between the father-son duo. One fan wrote, "Yesss we are also proud of @juniorbachchan Ji. Of late doing different types of characters in movies and this movie, #BobBiswas is going to be a brilliant thriller. The trailer looks very promising." While another netizen wrote, "A huge compliment for any son when the father thumps his chest and says that he is Proud of you... lucky you @bachchan.. you deserve it.. you have been a fighter and a great actor.. you deserve it, brother." A Twitter user also listed down how Abhishek Bachchan has done some good quality work in the past. The user wrote, "Sir, if @juniorbachchan's acting hasn't been great, it's never that bad either, unjust is he's been compared to you all the time, which is unfair. But, #Ludo, #Yuva, #Sarkar, #Breathe to name a few as his masterpieces. And looking forward to #BobBiswas, this will be right at the top."

Meanwhile talking about Bob Biswas, the movie also stars Chitangada Singh in the lead role. The film has been helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. It is all set to release on December 3 in Zee5. The movie will have Abhishek Bachchan play the dreadful serial killer Bob Biswas whose character had made an appearance in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.