Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Live Performance, Says He Was First Indian Performer At Madison Square Garden

Amitabh Bachchan who has been busy shooting despite the pandemic, recently revealed he is looking forward to a few days off during the lockdown. The veteran actor often shares throwback pictures and anecdotes about his early days in the industry on Instagram. In his recent post, Big B revealed that he was the first Indian performer at Madison Square Garden.

He shared a throwback photo of himself in which he can be seen singing. The Sholay actor in the picture looks dapper donning stylish sunglasses while holding a mic. In the background, you can also see the Madison Square Garden board with Big B's name on it.

He captioned the post as, "1983 .. !!! My first LIVE performance .. that sign board at the back is .. the first ever Indian performer at this most prestigious World Stadium .." While fans shared fire emojis in the comments section, Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to the post and left a comment with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post,

On the work front, the 78-year-old actor has been busy shooting for Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and others. The film's production had to be put on hold due to the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

The actor will be seen reuniting with Ajay Devgn in Mayday. He is also waiting for several releases like Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Jhund, and Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, it was revealed that Big B will be taking over Rishi Kapoor's role in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

