Amitabh Bachchan Receives Flak Over His Twitter Post On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Daughter

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He often shares throwback pictures, jokes, poems, etc., on his social media accounts to keep his fans entertained. So, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021, many netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the lovely couple. Big B, on the other hand, shared an interesting post on Twitter, wherein he mentioned how most of the cricketers including Virat, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir are proud fathers of girl children.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post as, "T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?" While some laughed at Big B's post, others criticised the megastar for bringing nepotism to the game of cricket.

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~



"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? 🙏'' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

A netizen wrote, "With due respect, it's a National cricket team. The players, whether men or women, are selected based on their talent. Selection is not done based on who is their father or mother. Kindly, don't confuse it with Bollywood entertainers and Nepotism 🙏."

"You want have nepotism even in cricket? This sports where only talents speaks unlike bully wood (bollywood)," wrote another netizen.

Slamming the Sholay actor, another Twitter user wrote, "Abhise nepotism ki branding. Shame shame!! Let them decide what they want to be!! Apni naako ko bad saas lene mie istamaal kare...yaha waha na ghusaye!!"

"You think like Bollywood now cricket will also be ruled by nepotism let the talent come in do whatever you are doing in Bollywood because cricket needs dedication," tweeted another user, who was pretty offended by Big B's tweet.

We are sure Big B didn't see it coming. Otherwise, he would have easily avoided getting into the predicament.

Meanwhile, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, netizens have reignited the debate on nepotism. Many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, etc., were slammed on social media owing to their privileges and family connections.

It seems Big B just touched the sensitive spot of netizens with his recent Twitter post!

(Social media posts are unedited.)