Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Father's Poem In His Latest Post, Says 'We Will Win'

The COVID-19 second wave has led to some truly difficult times in the country that has led some Bollywood celebs to instil a sense of positivity amongst their fans. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be one of them who recently shared an inspirational poem titled 'Ruke Na Tu' penned by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The hard-hitting and powerful lines of the poem talk about courage and the neverending fighting spirit of humankind.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared a video wherein he can be seen reciting the poem in a fierce manner. The actor then says how these verses written by his father speaks about never giving up and being brave in adverse times. The Gulabo Sitabo actor says that this poem was written at a time when the country was battling a different crisis. Take a look at the video shared by him.

T 3901 - WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ pic.twitter.com/KxkYKX8O9f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021

He adds that these words also hold relevance today. The Namak Halaal actor then says that the poem is dedicated to all the COVID-19 frontline workers who are battling to eradicate the virus selflessly. He urged all his fans and followers to cheer for these workers and boost their spirit. The actor captioned the same stating, "We fight, come together, we will win."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 2 Crore To Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre

Recently the superstar extended his support to the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre. The God Tussi Great Ho actor donated Rs 2 crore to the centre for all the COVID-19 relief work that they are engaging in. Akali Dal's spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to his social media handle to offer his thanks to the actor.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor And Others To Join Virtual Fundraiser For COVID-19 Relief Work

He tweeted stating, "Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility."

He also mentioned that the actor has ensured that the oxygen concentrators reach the Gurdwara timely. Apart from that, Big B was also a part of a virtual fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief. The occasion also saw the attendance of celebs like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and others.