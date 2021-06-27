Amitabh Bachchan Remembers RD Burman On His Birth Anniversary, Praises Fan's Tribute To Pancham Da's Song

On the occasion of late legendary music composer RD Burman's 82nd birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced and praised Pancham Da's song 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' from Parichay starring his wife Jaya Bachchan. The megastar took his Twitter account and praised a fan's tribute to one of Burman's iconic song 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina'. In the video, the fan is seen recreating the song by playing the sitar.

Big B retweeted it and wrote, "wah .. adbhut .. and what a moment in the film PARICHAY .. Jeetendra , Jaya and Sanjiv Kumar .. direction Gulzar .. 'beeti na bitai raina .. And there is a story behind this song .. of which sometime later (sic)." Take a look!

wah .. adbhut .. 👏👏👏👏👏 .. and what a moment in the film PARICHAY .. Jeetendra , Jaya and Sanjiv Kumar .. direction Gulzar .. 'beeti na bitai raina' ..

And there is a story behind this song .. of which sometime later .. https://t.co/9LMAundYav — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2021

For the unversed, Parichay is a 1972 Indian drama film directed by Gulzar and it starred Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Pancham Da had composed many iconic songs for legendary Gulzar's films like Khushboo, Kinara and 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' is one of them from cult classic Parichay. The film also boasts of more evergreen songs like 'Saare Ke Saare' and 'Musafir Hoon Yaaro' that are still counted in the list of iconic songs of Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Iconic Knotted Shirt Look From Deewar Was Actually A Tailoring Glitch!

Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman or Pancham Da is considered to be one of the greatest composers to have ever lived in the country. Burman was born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on June 27, 1939, and was the only son of famous music composer Sachin Dev Burman. Pancham Da is well known for his peppy tunes as well as his soothing soul-stirring numbers. He composed music for 331 films right from the 1960s to the 90s. The singer-music composer was mainly active in the Hindi film industry and the majority of his work was with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

When A Journalist Asked Amitabh Bachchan If He Is Arrogant Right To His Face & Here's How The Megastar Reacted

Meanwhile, singer-musician Adnan Sami also remembered Burman on his birthday anniversary. He took to his social media account to share a throwback picture with him and wrote, “Remembering one of my all-time favourites Pancham da on his birth anniversary! What an incredible range of genres in his evergreen music. I am forever indebted to him for the love & encouragement he bestowed upon me when I met him as a kid. May God bless his soul! #RDBurman” Check out the post below: