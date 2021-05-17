Amitabh Bachchan On Celebrity Fundraisers: I Just Feel Asking Someone For Funds Is Embarrasing

In the wake of the COVID-19 second wave in the country, many celebrities have set up fundraisers of their own wherein they have donated in large amounts. However, the celebs have also asked their fans and followers to donate to the fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief work in the country. This has often received a mixed reaction from the masses. Now megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has been doing his bit amidst the pandemic crisis has given his opinion on celebrity fundraisers.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor rather has a contrasting opinion when it comes to celebrities setting up fundraisers and asking fans to donate in the same. The megastar mentioned on his blog recently stating, "I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me. I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so, but they are. But with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated matches the funds collected out of the campaigns."

He also apologized if his various public advertisements came across as asking for donations from the people. For the unversed, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli had launched their fundraiser and have raised around Rs 11 crore through it. Apart from that actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband, Nick Jonas also launched their fundraiser and asked their fans to support the same.

Meanwhile, Amitabh recently received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. The actor also took to his social media handle to share the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor captioned the same stating, "दूसरा भी हो गया! Covid वाला , Cricket वाला नहीं ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one." Take a look at his post.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the movie Brahmastra. The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in the thriller flick Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi.