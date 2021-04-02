Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Everyone In The Family Except Abhishek Has Received COVID-19 Vaccine

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently revealed that he took the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine took to his blog on Friday and said that only his son Abhishek is left in the family to take the vaccine. The 78-year-old actor also talked about his health condition after taking the first dosage.

Big B in the blog post said Abhishek is currently on location but will return soon to get vaccinated. He wrote, "Vaccination done... All well... Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday... results came today... All good, all negative... So done the vaccine.All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

The veteran actor also posted a picture of himself receiving the vaccine earlier this week. Calling the process 'historic', Mr Bachchan revealed that he will soon pen a longer post with details. "The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog... shall do so... later... it was historic," he added.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan, actress-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for Coronavirus. While Amitabh recovered quickly, Abhishek was the last one to be discharged from the hospital in Mumbai.

After the Centre announced that people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from April 1, many celebs have received the vaccination. Some of the stars include Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, Johnny Lever and others

Coming back to Big B, the veteran star is waiting for the release of several films including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, Mayday, and more. He reportedly will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Chehre was set to release in April 2021 but was reportedly postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

