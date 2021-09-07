Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Help Aaradhya With Her Online Classes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's online classes while speaking to a contestant who made it to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Boasting about Aaradhya's parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh said that they make sure to be around their daughter when she attends online classes, and also help her with her assignments and school activities.

He said, "Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc)."

He further said that he was astonished to see Aaradhya doing Yoga in front of her computer screen.

"Kai baar toh humne dekha koi yoga class ho toh actually yoga kar rahi hai wahaan computer ke saamne. Bada ascharya hota hai. Ek-aadh baar main bhi gaya hoon jab inki class chal rahi hoti hai Aaradhya ki. Bohot achcha ek vaatavaran banta hai (Sometimes, I have seen her in the middle of yoga class, doing yoga in front of the computer screen. I was surprised. I was there for a few classes of Aaradhya's and the environment is great)," said Big B.

With respect to work, Amitabh was last seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film was released in theatres and audiences were in awe of his marvellous performance.

He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also casts Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, he has Goodbye, Jhund, The Intern, Mayday and Project-K in his kitty.