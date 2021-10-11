Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Best Birthday Gift That He Has Ever Received And It's Not What You Think

In his recent tete-a-tete with a senior journalist, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about his earliest memory of birthday celebration and said, "The earliest would be of Allahabad. The common friends and the fancy dress party and the eats and of course the gifts that we, at that age, always looked forward to."

Big B further revealed that his father always wrote a fresh poem for him on his birthday and his mother would bring in all the cheer and fanfare.

In the same interview, when Big B was asked what is the best gift that he has ever received on his birthday, he refrained from mentioning any materialistic thing and said with all humbleness, "I receive it every birthday - the love and affection of the people of this country. Apart from the love and presence of my family with me. I don't want any material gift."

When Big B was asked if he has any regret in life, he said that he believes in the philosophy that everything happens for the good.

"I believe things happen for the good. I would never wish otherwise - 'Man ka ho toh achchha.. Na ho toh zyada achchha', a teaching from my father," asserted Mr Bachchan.

The Pink actor also shared his one wish on his his birthday and said, "Peace, harmony, brotherhood, friendship and trust. And strength from the Almighty for all to accomplish this."

With respect to work, Big B has several projects in his kitty like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, Nag Ashwin's Project-K and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, to name a few.