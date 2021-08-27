Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Rehearses A Lot For Films; 'At My Age, We Can't Remember Our Lines Fast'

Age is just a number for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. At 78, he is one of the busiest stars in the film industry with numerous projects in his kitty. In a career spanning over five decades, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has delivered several iconic performances. Despite of such a glorious career, Amitabh is one of the actors who does multiple rehearsals for his films.

Recently in an interaction with his Chehre co-star Emraan Hashmi and producer Anand Pandit, the senior star revealed the reason behind this.

Sr Bachchan said, "If the director and the producer have decided that this is what the protocol and the curriculum is going to be in making this film, we should follow it. I just feel there would be a huge amount of disrespect towards the maker. It is our duty to make sure then at least we deliver what they are asking us to do. This is our responsibility. This is the reason why I rehearse over and over."

He continued, "At my age, we cannot remember our lines fast. I rehearse so that the lines stay somewhere in my mind. Many of my co-stars have said that I rehearse a lot. I just tell them to let me do it on my own. But it is necessary."

Big B also opened up on shooting the most challenging part of Chehre and revealed, "I was so petrified when I was told we have to go to Slovakia and shoot in the snow. But when I landed, I saw every crew member was provided with every sort of facilities to survive in that temperature".

Meanwhile during the course of the conversation, Emraan was all praise for Amitabh's goodness and said that the latter gives his '500% to the film'.

Talking about how he was excited and nervous about working with the legendary star, Emraan said, "I have grown up watching his films...I didn't want to mess up the first day of shoot with him. I didn't want to forget my lines. I mugged up my lines. His speciality is the fact that he gives everything to a film."

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza in pivotal roles. The movie hit the big screens today.