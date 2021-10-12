Inside Picture From Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebration: Aaradhya Bachchan Gives A Tight Hug To Big B

Yesterday (October 11, 2021), megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 and received love of his fans from each and every corner of the nation. Amitabh's actress-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to wish him and also shared an inside picture from Big B's birthday celebration. In the picture, Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is seen giving a warm hug to her grandfather, while the latter smiles on. Needless to say, the picture is too sweet to be described in words!

Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa🥰❤️🤗😍LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND ❤️💝😘💖." The picture has already received more than six lakhs likes on Instagram page and it's going viral on social media for all the sweetest reasons.

After all, it's always a lovely sight to see Amitabh Bachchan with his grandkids.

Speaking of Big B's grandkids, Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram page to wish her 'nana' a happy birthday and shared a lovely throwback picture from her phone's gallery. In the picture, Navya is seen playing a piano, while Big B is standing beside her.

On a related note, thanking his well-wishers on his blog, the Pink actor wrote, "It is impossible to measure the love and affection from the Ef and the well wishers on the DAY of the 11th October, and impossible too to gauge the repay of this huge debt of gratitude .. I see all and feel all and read them well .. and it shall not be possible to respond to them individually, so I give my attention to this medium and and say to all... the gracious indebtedness of all that you do for me .. humbled and filled with the will of the love of all."