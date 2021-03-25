Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi Party At His Residence Jalsa Gets Cancelled Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Due to the unfortunate spike in the COVID-19 cases again, especially in Maharashtra, BMC issued a ban in celebrating the festival of Holi in public. The civic body of Mumbai has declared that celebrating the festival in public on March 28 and 29 has been banned to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Even though this action is very much the need of the hour, things will surely be gloomy at the Bachchan residence as this has resulted in the Holi bash at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa being cancelled.

Like the previous year 2020, which saw the inception of COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan and his family will not be celebrating Holi at their residence this year too. For the unversed, Big B had shared some delightful pictures during last year on Holi on his social media account. He had shared a throwback picture of the Holi celebration at RK Studios with legendary actors like Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor also shared an adorable picture wherein a younger Amitabh Bachchan could be seen playing Holi with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan at his residence, Prateeksha. The actor had captioned the post stating, "The days of past Holi's with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj Ji Shammi Ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi." (sic) Take a look at the post which was shared by the actor last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the thriller drama Chehre which will be helmed by Rumi Jafry. The megastar will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor in the film. The intriguing trailer of the movie was released recently and the actor will once again be playing a lawyer in the film after Pink and Badla.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film Brahmastra. The movie will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will be starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's film along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There have been speculations that Big B will step into the shoes of late Rishi Kapoor in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern opposite Deepika.