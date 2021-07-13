Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan's Look From The Film Leaked, BTS Pic Also Features Rashmika Mandanna

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently on a shooting spree for the film Goodbye. The movie has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The superstar's look from the movie recently got leaked and the BTS picture from the sets also features Rashmika.

Talking about the same, the picture has Amitabh Bachchan sporting a pink shirt that he has paired up with a black traditional jacket. He can be seen donning a subtle grey beard and hair dyed of the same colour. However, one can also see his Goodbye co-star Rashmika Mandanna standing right beside him.

Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Shooting For Goodbye; Expresses Excitement In Her Latest Diary Entry, Read On!

The Dear Comrade actress can be seen wearing a grey sleeveless top that she has paired up with a straight hairdo. The two can be seen looking at something presumably in the middle of their shoot. Take a look at the picture that was shared by one of Rashmika's fan clubs on Twitter.

Talking about the movie, it has been bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. The movie also stars Neena Gupta in the lead role. Reportedly the Badhaai Ho actress plays Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Iconic Knotted Shirt Look From Deewar Was Actually A Tailoring Glitch!

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared his excitement through a social media post while he was on his way to begin shooting for Goodbye. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had actor shared a picture wherein he can be seen all masked up while on his way to shoot. He had captioned the same stating, "7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION: "every day in every way things will get better and better and better."

Not only this, but it seems that Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna have been sharing an endearing equation while shooting for Goodbye. Recently the Namak Halaal actor shared a post wherein he can be seen playing with Rashmika's pet dog Aura. He also gave an adorable caption for the same stating, "My new companion on set .. cosy and comfortable in my arms .. wanted so much to bring her home .. but."