Amitabh Bachchan's Sports Drama Jhund To Release In Theatres On June 18

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share the excitement for his upcoming release. The Nagraj Manjule directorial titled Jhund is all set to release on June 18, 2021. Earlier, it was being reported that the film will be releasing on OTT platform Amazon prime video, however, Big B confirmed that Jhund will get a theatrical release.

Big B shared a poster of Jhund with the new release date and wrote, "Covid gave us many setbacks .. but it's comeback time now ..!! WE'RE BACK IN THE THEATERS .. JHUND releasing 18th June 2021 in THEATERS !!"

The film announced back in February 2019, was set to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. However, filmmakers are looking forward to theatrical releases as the government has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The film was making headlines in 2020 after a Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar filed a case against the makers alleging copyright infringement. Kumar had claimed that he bought exclusive rights in November 2017 to make a movie titled 'Slum Soccer' on the life of Akhilesh Paul.

Meanwhile, Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, who is Akhilesh Paul's coach. Big B in the film will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccer. Reportedly, the organisation aims at uplifting underprivileged children through football. Jhund follows Vijay's story but Akhilesh's story will also play a major role in the film, thus allegedly violating copyright.

For the unversed, the makers have already released the film's first look and teaser. While the teaser didn't feature Amitabh Bachchan, he can be heard saying, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye, team."

