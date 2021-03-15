Amitabh Bachchan Says His Second Eye Surgery Went Well; Credits Modern Medical Technology

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to inform his fans that he underwent another eye surgery to remove the cataract. The actor had undergone his first eye surgery in the month of February and had informed his fans that his recovery is going slow and difficult. Along with the same, the Gulabo Sitabo actor had hinted that he will also be undergoing another surgery on the other eye. After his second surgery, Big B took to his Twitter handle to share his experience for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to inform his fans about the state of his surgery. The actor mentioned that his second eye surgery went well and that he is currently recovering. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor credited the 'marvels of the modern medical technology' along with the dexterity in his doctor's hands for the surgery to go well. Sharing his experience on the same, Big B said that now he is seeing what he was not able to see before. He concluded the tweet by calling the world a wonderful place. The actor's tweet read as "And the 2nd one has gone well. Recovering now..all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM's hands .. life-changing experience. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world." Take a look at the same.

T 3842 - .. and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now ..

all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience ..

You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 14, 2021

Earlier when his fans were showcasing concern over his first eye surgery in February, Amitabh Bachchan had also penned down a message for them in his blog. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actor had written, "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition. Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling.. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well.. the sight and the recovery are slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused.. right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through.. the details of which shall be given in time.. it is a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable." Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film, Chehre and in the film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

