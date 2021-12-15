Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Vadhiyaan' To Sham Kaushal For Son Vicky's Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to congratulate action director Sham Kaushal on his son and actor Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Katrina Kaif. In his post dedicated to Sham, Big B called him the most 'humble, endearing and loveable' human.

Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with Sham Kaushal on many films shared a picture with him and wrote, "On set with Action Director, Sham ( Shyam ) Kaushal, Vicky's father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human ..Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan."

In the picture, the Brahmastra actor is seen shaking hands with Sham. An overwhelmed Vicky commented, "Sir' with an exclamation and a bunch of red hearts and folded hands emojis.

Earlier post Vicky-Katrina's wedding, when Kaushal Sr was papped at the Jaipur airport and asked about the grand wedding, he had gracefully acknowledged the question, by joining his hands, and thanked God by saying, "Sab bhagvan ki daya se," (By God's grace). He had also handed out sweet boxes to the shutterbug at the airport.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in a lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9 in the presence of their near and dear ones. Their wedding was a low-key affair which was attended by their family members and few close friends.

After their wedding, Katrina and Vicky shared identical posts that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Since the last few days, the newlyweds have taken social media by storm with pictures from their dreamy wedding. They are back in bay and if reports are to believed, will be hosting their wedding reception at JW Mariott, Mumbai on December 20.