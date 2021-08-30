Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Throwback Picture Of Himself Playing Football On National Sports Day

Yesterday (August 29) marked National Sports Day and on the occasion, superstar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a rare throwback picture of himself playing football. Not only this but the picture also had his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan from her younger days along with Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from the time when they were kids. Fans flooded the post leaving some heart emojis for the nostalgic frame.

Talking about the same, Amitabh Bachchan from his younger days can be seen playing football in the picture. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor can be seen donning an all-white attire and looked dapper in the same. His wife Jaya Bachchan can be seen looking at the scene while sporting a striped blue and white attire.

However, the picture presumably has Abhishek Bachchan as a kid standing behind his father. The Big Bull actor looks super cute and visibly excited as he watches his father playing the sport. A small girl in a white frock with her back turned towards the camera can be seen standing in front of Amitabh Bachchan in the picture. One can assume that the girl in question is none other than the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Needless to say, the picture acts as a huge treat for all the die-hard fans of Amitabh Bachchan. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor captioned the post stating, "National Sports Day." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 13th season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati that was launched on August 23. Fans of the show were inevitably overjoyed to see the megastar make a comeback on the TV screens and this time with a reinstated audience on the show. Apart from this, the actor's thriller flick Chehre was released recently. Big B was seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the same and the movie was helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interaction with his Chehre co-star Emraan Hashmi and producer Anand Pandit revealed the reason why he rehearses his scenes for his movies till now. Bachchan said, "If the director and the producer have decided that this is what the protocol and the curriculum are going to be in making this film, we should follow it. I just feel there would be a huge amount of disrespect towards the maker. It is our duty to make sure then at least we deliver what they are asking us to do. This is our responsibility. This is the reason why I rehearse over and over."