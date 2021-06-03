Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Wife Jaya On Wedding Anniversary; Thanks Fans For Greetings

Bollywood celebrity couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan complete 48 years of marital bliss today (June 3, 2021). On this special occasion, the actor took to social media to share a college of pictures from his wedding. He also expressed his gratitude towards fans for their greetings and love.

Big B captioned his post as, "June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻." Have a look at his post.

Many Bollywood stars dropped anniversary wishes on Sr. Bachchan's post. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy anniversary legends 🙏." Shilpa Shetty commented, "Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty , wishing you many more years of love and happiness ❤️🧿🎉." Aahana Kumra also wished the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary sir and Jaya ma'am!! God bless❤️❤️🌸🌸🌞🌞."

Anniversary Special: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Story Behind His Marriage With Jaya Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath Returns co-star Usha Jadhav wrote, "Happy anniversary to both of you Sir!!! ❤️❤️❤️." "A very happy and blessed anniversary Dear Sir 🙏❤️," read Rahul Dev's comment.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to thank fans for their gracious words and wishes. He wrote, "Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 .. now 48 years !! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them ..For today and now .. ❤️🙏."

Earlier in an interview, Jaya Bachchan had opened up on her love story with hubby Amitabh and said, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon."

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai And Jaya Bachchan Are Superstitious About His Film Releases

Amitabh had also talked about his bond with wife Jaya in a throwback interview with Filmfare magazine and said, "As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we - my wife Jaya and I - are still sweethearts. In that sense, it makes me stop and realise how wonderful she makes me feel."

Further on being asked if his love for Jaya has changed over the years, the megastar had replied, "Ah, love! It hasn't changed over the 41 plus years I have spent with Jaya. No! Nothing's changed. Because it manifests itself into family, children, grandchildren."