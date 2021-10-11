Amitabh Bachchan-Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Is Thrilled And Honoured To Join The Cast

Parineeti Chopra is the latest addition to the cast of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika in pivotal. Sharing a picture with the filmmaker from Nepal, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress made this announcement on her social media handle.

She said that she is thrilled and honoured to be a part of Sooraj Barjatya's iconic cinematic universe and was all praise for her Uunchai co-stars.

Parineeti began her post by writing, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir 💕🙏. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India's family entertainers and I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast."

She further continued, "Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma'am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. ✨ #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya."

Meanwhile, a source close to the film's unit told ETimes, "Sooraj has begun shooting with Anupam Kher, Parineeti and Boman Irani. Amitabh Bachchan will be joining later."

Earlier, Anupam Kher had expressed his excitement over reuniting with Sooraj on this project and written in an Instagram post, "Friends! The journey of my 520th film #Uunchai begins. #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is a bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera shy #Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless @uunchaithemovie!"

Coming back to Parineeti Chopra, apart from this film, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.