Amitabh Bachchan To Be Honoured By Martin Scorsese & Christopher Nolan With 2021 FIAF Award

Amitabh Bachchan on March 19, 2021, will be honoured by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), an organisation of film archives and museums from across the world. According to Variety, filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan will be presenting the award to Big B through a virtual ceremony.

Interestingly, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan have been previous recipients of the award as well. Big B will be honoured for his contribution to the preservation of and access to the world's film heritage, for the benefit of present and future generations.

Reports also revealed that Bachchan was nominated by the FIAF-affiliate Film Heritage Foundation, an Indian film archival organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Amitabh Bachchan has been passionate about film preservation and has "constructively wielded his influence to amplify the cause on a war footing," said Dungarpur.

Scorsese in a statement also commented on Big B being honoured and said, "Amitabh Bachchan's advocacy for preserving India's film legacy has been exceptional."

Meanwhile, Nolan congratulated Mr Bachchan and added (where), "He has played an essential role in putting the cause of film preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent. As a past recipient of the FIAF Award, I know how imperative it is that representatives of the film industry around the world come together to ensure that we preserve our film heritage."

Apart from Scorsese (2001) and Nolan (2017), past winners include, Ingmar Bergman (2003), Mike Leigh (2005), Hou Hsiao-hsien (2006), Peter Bogdanovich (2007), Rithy Panh (2009), Agnes Varda (2013), Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (2016), Apichatpong Weerasethakul (2018), Jean-Luc Godard (2019), and Walter Salles (2020).

