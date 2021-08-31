Amitabh Bachchan To Start Shooting For Sooraj Barjatya's Next Oonchal From October

Along with other interesting projects under his belt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next Oonchal alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani. The latest update surrounding the project is that the actor will start shooting for the same from October in Nepal. The film is touted to be an endearing take on friendship.

A source close to the movie revealed Pinkvilla stating Sooraj Barjatya went on a search for a suitable and safe location given the pandemic situation since the cast mainly comprises of senior citizens. The director zeroed on to Nepal as the shooting location after hunting several other locations. The cast of Oonchal will be in Nepal for 40 to 45 days and will be shooting within a strict bio-bubble abiding by all the safety protocols.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Throwback Picture Of Himself Playing Football On National Sports Day

The source further added that the cast will be shooting in Mumbai and Delhi after wrapping up the Nepal schedule. The source said that the plot is very close to his heart and he will be shifting from the family space to explore a tale of friendship that culminates into being a close-knit family. The movie is touted to be a heartwarming tale and will be wrapped up by January 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Rehearses A Lot For Films; 'At My Age, We Can't Remember Our Lines Fast'

The source close to Oonchal went on to add that it is being prepared for a theatrical release and is likely to release in the second half of the next year. The source added that the people who have read the script have been left mighty impressed with it. Not only this but it will also mark the first collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya. The source quoted that the movie will have a relatable take on friendships.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the film Goodbye that will star Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, Big B will be seen in Jhund that will be helmed by Nagraj Manjule and will also star Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.