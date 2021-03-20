Amitabh Bachchan To Play Rishi Kapoor’s Role In Deepika Padukone Starrer The Intern: Report

Back in January 2020, it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor would headline the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. However, the film had hit a production halt after the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in April 2020. Now the makers have reportedly roped in Amitabh Bachchan to taken on Rishi Kapoor's role.

Commenting on the production of the film, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "The Hindi remake of The Intern hit a massive roadblock with the demise of the late Rishi Kapoor. This suddenly meant that the venture was missing a crucial member of the cast, and the makers had to re-analyse the casting."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He died after a two-year battle with leukemia and had been in and out of hospitals for months due to complications before his passing.

Talking about The Intern, the source added that the makers are looking forward to start production, with a new cast member possibly coming on board. "Though it has taken a while, the makers of The Intern remake have now locked Amitabh Bachchan for the project and are looking to resume the shoot soon," said the source.

The report also quoted the source saying that Big B is still in talks with the studio and dates have not been fixed. "Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to reprise the role that would have been played by the late Rishi Kapoor. Though it is unclear when the film will finally commence shooting, talks are on with the cast members to finalize dates," the source added.

The film presented by Sunir Kheterpal and Warner Bros is the official remake of the 2015 release The Intern starring Anne Hathway and Robert Di Nero. The original film followed a 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker who takes on a new job as a senior intern at an online fashion site ran by Jules Ostin. Whittaker's charm, wisdom and sense of humour helps him develop a special bond of friendship with Jules.

