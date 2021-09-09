Amitabh Bachchan Treats Fans With First Darshan Of Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2021

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, our Bollywood stars are already are in a festive mood. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is an avid social media user, dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. He captioned his post as, "ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Have a look.

The video shared by Amitabh Bachchan featured the curtain raiser event at Lalbaug Ganeshotsav pandal. In the snippet, one can see devotees chanting 'Ganpati bappa morya' as the curtains are lifted to give the first glimpse of the biggest Ganesh idol in the city.

The video went viral on social media in no time as it received lakhs of views from netizens who were thrilled to get the first glimpse of Bappa.

According to a statement shared on the organisers of this renowned Ganeshotsav event, the celebration will be held accordance with the guidelines set by the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the state police in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the darshan will be conducted online. The theme for this year is 'Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari' (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility).

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar was recently seen in Rumy Jafry's Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. His upcoming projects include Jhund, Goodbye, Brahmastra, Mayday, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin's next.