Amole Gupte Opens Up About Feud With Aamir Khan, Says ‘I Survived Time, It's Been 14 Years'

Saina director Amole Gupte and actor Aamir Khan had an infamous fallout during the filming of Taare Zameen Par. While Amole was set to direct the film, amid the shoot Aamir took over direction due to creative differences. The credits in the film had titled Aamir as the director while Amole was credited as writer and creative director.

Gupte recently opened up about the fallout and said, "There is always a sunrise after a sunset". The director also revealed that the film fraternity dissuaded him from going against Aamir. While talking to Bollywood Bubble he added, "Time flies, my friend, and you need not fear because there is always a sunrise after a sunset. It doesn't daunt me at all. I am genuinely not a person who sits wallowing in anguish."

"I take the day by its horns, like a bull, and see what the new day has for me. Therefore, I was able to practice my art form, which is cinema. Well, I survived time. It has been 14 years."

Talking about people discouraging him from clashing with Aamir, Amole said, "Woh hota hai na, woh toh hoga hi (That does happen and will happen), of course."

Making a biblical reference he said, "Who would not want to stand with Goliath? Who would stand with David?" However, the director is okay since it all happened a long while back. He added that he had chosen to focus on his art, "and see that you bring out your next baby, and your next, and your next. That is what I owe to cinema and not to anybody else," he concluded.

Notably, Taare Zameen Par followed an eight-year-old dyslexic boy, played by Darsheel Safary. The film starring Aamir Khan had also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. Amole Gupte recently directed the Parineeti Chopra-starrer sports biopic titled Saina. The film based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal has received quite some appreciation from fans.

