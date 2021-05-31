Amrita Rao Gives Hilarious Reaction To 'Jal Lijiye' Memes; Hubby Anmol Says 'She's So Naughty'

Amrita Rao is back in the news! No, not for a film but for another reason which will leave you in splits. Recently, a scene from her 2006 film Vivah opposite Shahid Kapoor, became a fodder of memes on social media.

The meme involves a scene, where Amrita's character Poonam is heard saying, "Jal lijiye" to the guests from Shahid's family. Netizens made it even more funnier by 'Aap thak gaye honge' to the dialogue, mostly as a reference to make a sarcastic point.

Meanwhile, Amrita Rao too, joined in the viral 'jal lijiye' memes bandwagon and recreated that famous line with a hilarious twist. The actress shared a video in which she appears with a glass of water and offers 'jal'. She then excuses herself for a moment and returns with a bucket of water, that she empties at the camera. Amrita then says, "Aur? Jal chahiye? Kabse bol rahi hoon, 'jal lijiye'. Naha lijiye, happy Holi (Do you want water? I have been offering water for so long. Go and take a bath. Happy Holi)!"

Amrita Rao Takes A Jibe At Male Actors Over Parenting; 'You Can Have Two Kids & Still Romance Younger Ladies'

Have a look at the video.

Meanwhile, fans were super happy to see Amrita's recreated version. An Instagram user wrote, "Make way please, the owner of Jal Lijiye here. The ending was not expected." Another one commented, "Most funny one ...literally i was shock and then laugh out loud.. awesome." "Sach a cuteee piee you are...😍😍🥰😘," read another comment.

Amrita's husband RJ Anmol also couldn't resist himself from dropping a comment on her post that read, "She's so naughty."

Amrita Rao played the role of a middle-class girl in Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah. Her character Poonam gets engaged to Prem (Shahid Kapoor) who hails from an illustrious family. The film revolved around their journey from engagement to marriage. Vivah was a commercial success at the box office.

When Amrita Rao Opened Up On Losing Hrithik's Krrish To Priyanka Chopra; 'I Was Looking Too Young For Him'

Speaking about her personal life, the actress took a sabbatical from films after tying the knot with radio jockey RJ Anmol in 2016. She made her comeback with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray in 2019. Amrita and Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy, Veer in November last year.