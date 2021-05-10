Amrita Rao Says She Rejected Many Big Films Because Of Kissing Scenes As She Wanted Her Relationship To Work!

Actress Amrita Rao won many hearts with her work in films like Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Ishq Vishq, Masti, etc., but despite her popularity among the moviegoers, the actress chose not to do too many films as per her fame. In fact, Amrita also took a sabbatical of six years and got back to the screens with Thackeray in 2019. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Amrita was asked if she regrets rejecting big films, the Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! actress said that had somebody advised her properly about her career, her film journey would have been different.

Amrita said, "I think I have always found myself refusing more projects than committing to them, especially. I am not saying that all my choices were absolutely right. There were some big films that I said no to which I kind of regret. Maybe I should have done it because my reasons then were perhaps valid to me as a teenager. But, if you looked at it in a broader picture, I felt that I wish I would have somebody who would have advised me."

Amrita said that after Vivah she was typecast, as she was getting good roles which were modern also. Amrita further added that when she was achieving fame, film industry was in a phase when suddenly the whole game was changing for actresses, as they were suddenly becoming all hot, sexy and sensual. And the whole trend of kissing scenes had started. However, Amrita found herself in a position where she had to decide whether she wanted to compromise on 'Amrita Rao' for that role or viva versa.

In the same interview, Amrita further revealed that she had the biggest of production houses coming to her with roles where they said that they wanted her to be an in-house artiste with them.

"Those were huge opportunities. But, again as I said Amrita Rao has always chosen to ride against the tide. Because comfort was everything to me, it was sacred to me. And for me, comfort was a priority. I was also in a relationship and for me, that was a priority. I declined those offers because I knew that it will not work out for us," concluded Amrita.