Amrita Rao On Resuming Work Post Pregnancy: I Have Always Looked Up To Other Working Mothers

Actress Amrita Rao and her radio jockey RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy, Veer in November last year. Now, the new mommy in town has resumed work. As per a report in ETimes, Amrita recently shot for her first advertisement post pregnancy.

The makers reportedly took all the necessary precautionary safety measures on the sets and allowed only a limited crew of five members to shoot with Amrita after all the COVID-19 reports came negative.

The Ishq Vishk star is trying to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. While speaking with the daily, Amrita said that she always wanted to be working women just like her mother who too, never gave up her career after she was born. She further added that she has always looked up to other working mothers.

Etimes quoted the actress as saying, "I have always wanted to be a working mother thanks to the right precedent set by my mom. She did not give up her career after I was born. She has balanced things so beautifully that I never ever felt that I didn't have her around whenever I needed her. Thanks to her, I have always looked up to other working mothers and wanted to step into her shoes. Let me tell you, it's not easy. So, three cheers to all working women!"

Earlier, Amrita had revealed that she was offered a lot of OTT projects after August last year. The actress had recalled receiving an offer from Boney Kapoor as well, however, she couldn't share the news of her pregnancy with him back as she and her hubby had decided to keep things private.

The actress hid the news from Kapoor and instead, gave him an excuse that her family didn't think that it was safe for her to travel amid the pandemic. Amrita was quoted as saying, "I couldn't have done that series as there was travelling involved. Even now, offers are coming in and things are happening; I have read some scripts and ticked those that seem interesting. Things will happen very soon."

On a related note, the actress has been lately trending on social media after her 'Jal lijiye' scene from her film Vivah became a fodder of memes.