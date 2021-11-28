Amrita Rao Says When Anmol Confessed His Love For Her, She Was Mentally In A Friendship Zone

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Amrita Rao recalled her husband RJ Anmol's proposal and how 'distance' played a major part in bringing them together.

While speaking to ETimes, Amrita said, "Anmol and I became very good friends but when he confessed his love for me, I was still mentally in a friendship zone and so he decided to part ways until he could come back to just being a pure friend."

She further added that during that period, she started missing him and started writing about him in a diary. She wrote about how she felt calm in his company and how she become the better version of herself through his uniquely positive nature and attitude.

When asked how she said yes to him, she revealed that Anmol never tried to convince her into getting into a relationship with him.

She said, "People who know Anmol know he is a real-life hero in so many ways. I started working from the age of 15 and I have met thousands of people in my life and Anmol was certainly 'different'. At the end of my notes, I knew I couldn't let this guy go away from my life. They don't make guys like him anymore, so positive, genuine and committed with all great values intact. I finally met him at the Novotel parking lot in his car on the evening of 5th November and that's when I said a 'Yess' adding that it was my first relationship and for me, it will only get more serious from here on!"

Last year, Amrita and Anmol welcomed a baby boy in their lives.