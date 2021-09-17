Amrita Rao Reveals Why MF Hussain Was Initially Hesitant To Meet Her After Watching Vivah

Amrita Rao was chosen as a muse by legendary painter MF Hussain after he was impressed with her performance in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Vivah. He had also invited the actress and her mother to Dubai to paint her live.

Recently in a chat with a leading daily, Amrita walked down the memory lane and revealed that initially the popular late artist was hesitant to meet her as he felt that he would be disillusioned after meeting her if her real self wasn't true to her on screen persona in Vivah.

Amrita told ETimes, "Husain sahab had invited me and my mom to Dubai to be his guest while he wanted to paint me live. On the last day of our visit, he confessed to my mom that he was initially hesitant to meet me in person, apprehensive, that if the 'real' Amrita was not true to her on screen persona in Vivaah then he would be disillusioned after having met me."

However, after meeting her, the painter told her that she surpassed his expectation and called her 'far more beautiful as a person in real life than I expected'.

The actress said that Hussain even gifted her his signature brush and told her, "Remember only 3 people in the world own it." He had specially imported that brush from Paris and used it as his signature walking stick.

"I recall the first time I met Husain sahab, he had come to receive us at the Dubai airport, I noticed him walking barefoot holding onto a long black paintbrush which he used as his signature walking stick. I thought it was such a unique and stylish statement. On the last day when he gave me that brush as a parting gift along with a compliment I was so moved that I had tears in my eyes," Amrita recalled on MF Hussain's birth anniversary.

With respect to work, Amrita Rao was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2019 film Thackeray.