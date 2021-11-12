Amrita Rao's Husband RJ Anmol Had Proposed To Her On Live Radio; Actress Says 'Whole City Was Listening'

A proposal straight up of a Bollywood film! Well, that's exactly how radio jockey Anmol had popped the question to actress Amrita Rao. Recently, Anmol and Amrita both took to their respective social media handles to share the shocking yet filmy proposal as a part of their Instagram video series, Couple Of Things.

In the video, Amrita and Anmol recreated the proposal moment. The latter revealed that he was in the middle of his radio show and she was listening in after having returned from a shoot.

"Hum dost the magar uss din laga, 'Aaj message karoon toh thoda zyada toh nahi hoga?' (We were friends but that day, I wondered if it would be too much if I messaged him)," Amrita said in the video.

The actress revealed that she then texted Anmol that she was listening to his show to which he requested her to continue listening for the next five minutes. Amrita said that she felt something was fishy.

"Mujhe laga garam hai loha, maar do hathoda (I thought let's strike while the iron is hot)," Anmol recalled that moment. He said that he played Amrita's favourite song, 'Chandni Raat Mein'.

"Aaj ki raat apni dil ki baat usse kehne wala hu jo sun rahi hai iss waqt. Tum bhi agar aise hi kuch sochti ho mere baare mei, toh call kardena. Mai haa samaj lunga (Today I am conveying my feelings to the one listening. If you feel the same, call me. I will consider it a yes)," Anmol announced live on the show. Following this, Anmol asked her to give him a call if she felt the same way.

In the clipping, Anmol is seen saying, "I proposed to my beauty, live on radio." Amrita on the other hand reminisced how she was surprised and added, "Can you believe he proposed to me live, on the radio? Pura shehar sun raha tha (The whole city was listening)."

Watch the video.

Amrita and Anmol kept their relationship under wraps for many years before they tied the knot in 2016. The couple was blessed with a boy Veer in November last year.