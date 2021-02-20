Amrita Rao Talks About Life After Welcoming Baby Boy: Every Woman Looks Hotter After She Has Had A Baby

Actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their first child on November 1, 2020. The couple took to their social media pages and revealed the baby boy's name as Veer. Amrita during pregnancy, had shared her excitement for the first baby and now, she has revealed that their lives revolve around Veer.

Amrita recently opened up about motherhood and said that 'every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby'. The actress also talked about the changes she has seen in herself after giving birth. She said, "Firstly, I still cannot fathom the phenomena. I look at Veer every day and feel, 'Is he for real?'"

Talking about motherhood she told Bombay Times, "The first thing a baby teaches you is time management and discipline. Motherhood is like a mix of emotions. Each day there is a wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar."

Amrita said she never thought she would be hands-on mom. She shared that she does not have a nanny and is thankful for her professional flexibility. She further revealed that she and Anmol are doing everything themselves, from bathing the baby, massaging, nappy changing, to spending time and playing with him. "And, yes, in the mirror I still look like that girl who's come back home from college (laughs!), just a bit fuller though."

Amrita revealed that her radio jockey husband Anmol, gave a unique reaction after seeing her as a mother. She said, "Anmol tells me from cute I've become hot after I've had the baby. I think every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby!"

For the unversed, Amrita and Anmol reportedly dated for seven years before tying the knot. The duo first met in 2009 and got married in 2016 in the presence of close friends and family members. Talking about work, she was last seen in Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was a biopic on late Balasaheb Thackeray, with Amrita playing the role of his wife Mina Tai.

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao On Social Media Popularity Of Actors; Says It's More Important To Be Known For Films

ALSO READ: Valentine's Week Special: Amrita Rao Recalls Her First Date With RJ Anmol