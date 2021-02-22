Amul Celebrates The Pawri Trend; Says ‘Yeh Humari Pav Tea Ho Rahi Hai’

Pakistani Youtuber and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' dialogue has taken social media by storm. Ever since the Youtuber shared a video wherein she can be seen minting the dialogues, "Yeh Humari Car Hain, Yeh Hum Hai Aur Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" netizens started giving out their own renditions of the dialogue. Musician Yashraj Mukhate's catchy track of the dialogue acted like a cherry on the cake to make the trend go viral. Now, Amul which is known for its advertisements on trending or breaking issues has also celebrated the trend in its own quirky way.

Amul shared the advertisement on their social media handle which shows the patent 'Amul Girl' cartoon who is made to look like Dananeer Mobeen. The cartoons can be seen enjoying a cup of tea along with bread and butter. The poster was captioned stating, 'Yeh Humari Pav Tea Ho Rahi Hai' thus playing on the words of the trend. The netizens were all praises for the creative advertisement. Take a look at the advertisement shared by Amul.

Many members of the Bollywood fraternity have also showcased their excitement by participating in the 'Pawri trend'. Actor Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to participate in the trend through a childhood picture of hers wherein she can be seen atop a toy horse. Apart from that Shahid Kapoor also had a hilarious take on the same wherein he along with the team of his upcoming web series recreated the trend on the sets wherein the actor was also seen singing the song, 'Party All Night'. Randeep Hooda was another celeb who had an adorable way to join the trend. He could be seen minting the dialogues of the trend along with some kids on the sets of his upcoming film. Apart from that TV actors and Bigg Boss 14 contestants namely Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also treated their fans with the 'Pawri' trend on their social media handle. It seems Dananeer Mobeen has truly given the netizens a trend to swear by.

