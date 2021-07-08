Amul Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To The Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise on July 7, 2021, was a day of immense sorrow and loss for the film fraternity. Amul that is known for its unique topical advertisements took to its social media handle to pay tribute to the late actor. They gave references to the thespian's iconic films like Ganga Jamuna, Vidhaata and Aadmi.

Talking about the topical, a caricature of Dilip Kumar can be seen in some of his popular looks from his films. The words, "Ganga Bhi, Jamuna Bhi, Aadmi Bhi, Vidhaata Bhi, Har Andaz Ka Leader." They captioned the post stating, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary actor." Take a look at the post.

The news of the actors' passing away was given by his friend Faisal Farooqui on his official social media handle. The statement read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago, We are from God and to him, we return- Faisal Farooqui." The actor was undergoing age-related health issues and had been admitted to the hospital twice.

Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98

Dilip Kumar's funeral took place amidst the presence of his wife Saira Banu and his close industry friends with the COVID-19 protocols in toe. For his glorious contribution to the field of cinema, the legendary actor received a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra. The Naya Daur actor's friend Faisal Farooqui also shared the video of him being draped in the National Flag. Take a look at the video.

State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021

Taking to her social media handle, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences. She stated, "Thank you hon' able @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan." She further thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for according the state honours for the Mughal-E-Azam actor's funeral. Her tweet read as, "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan."

Many Bollywood celebs visited the late actor to pay their last respects at his residence, including, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever and others. Dilip Kumar had made his debut with the 1944 movie Jwar Bhata. He had gone on to work in over 65 critically acclaimed and successful movies becoming one of the first superstars of the industry.