Amy Jackson Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Queen', Shares Her Picture Having Food Sitting On Floor

Actress Amy Jackson showered love on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her recent Instagram stories and called the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress 'Queen'. In the picture shared by Amy, Aishwarya is seen eating food with hands along with her mom Vrinda Rai while sitting on the floor. The picture must be from Aishwarya's pageant days, when she returned to India after winning the Miss World title in 1994, as she is seen with the crown.

Amy captioned the picture as, "Forever favourite."

Did you know just like Aishwarya Rai, the Ekk Deewana Tha actress is also a pageant winner. She was crowned Miss Teen World in 2019.

Going by Amy's post, it's pretty clear that she just admires Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and why not? Whoever has met Aishwarya, he/she has always sung praises about her humility.

In fact, in an old interview during the promotions of Robot 2.0, Amy had spoken about Aishwarya and called her an 'inspiration'.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration. I've watched Robot several times. I have literally followed in Aishwarya's footsteps. But our characters aren't related."

In another interview, she had said that Aishwarya is someone whom she has always appreciated and respected. She had further said that she motivates her more than making her feel pressurised. "It makes me want to a work hard to achieve my dreams and goals," said Jackson.

With respect to work, Amy has not announced any Bollywood project yet, and she's focusing more on her family. She is married to hotelier George Panayiotou and they have a son named Andrea.