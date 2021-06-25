Go Goa Gone Fame Anand Tiwari Announces Wedding With Actress Angira Dhar; Reveals They Tied The Knot In April

Go Goa Gone actor Anand Tiwari revealed has revealed that he tied the knot with actress Angira Dhar. On Friday, the newly-wed couple took to their respective social media accounts to share the news.

Anand revealed that they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Sharing a gorgeous snap from their wedding, he wrote, “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you."

This Is How Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Turned Their Low-Key Wedding Into An Eco-Friendly One

In the picture, Angira is seen wearing a beautiful red saree with gold jewellery whereas Anand wore an ivory sherwani to compliment his wife. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Angira also shared another picture from their wedding with a red heart emoji as the caption. Here we get to see the lovebirds stand hand-in-hand as they get a warm welcome from the family. Take a look!

As soon as the couple shared the news on social media, their friends and colleagues such as Ananya Panday, Aahana Kumra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sayani Gupta, Kokona Sen Sharma, Mithila Palkar, Karan Tacker, Amol Parashar, Sumeet Vyas, Gauahar Khan, Pooja Gor and many more have congratulated them in the comments section.

Divya Drishti Actress Sana Sayyad Ties The Knot With Imaad Shamsi; Adhvik Mahajan & Nyra Attend (PICS)

For the unversed, the duo met on the sets of the film Love Per Square Foot and had been dating for the last 3 years now. While Anand directed the film, Angira played the female lead in it opposite actor Vicky Kaushal.