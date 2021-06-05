World Environment Day: Liger Actress Ananya Panday Celebrates With Flower Power

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Ananya Panday took to her social media to greet fans with some adorable sunkissed images, with floral backdrops, which have managed to floor the audience.

Sharing pictures of herself, soaking in some sun, Ananya wrote in the caption, "flower power 🌸🌺🌷💐🌹🌻🌼."

Ananya has been an avid nature lover, and with one scroll through her social media, one can be assured of it.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, which will mark her debut in regional cinema. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.