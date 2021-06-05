World Environment Day: Liger Actress Ananya Panday Celebrates With Flower Power
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
On
the
occasion
of
World
Environment
Day,
Ananya
Panday
took
to
her
social
media
to
greet
fans
with
some
adorable
sunkissed
images,
with
floral
backdrops,
which
have
managed
to
floor
the
audience.
Sharing
pictures
of
herself,
soaking
in
some
sun,
Ananya
wrote
in
the
caption,
"flower
power
🌸🌺🌷💐🌹🌻🌼."
Ananya
has
been
an
avid
nature
lover,
and
with
one
scroll
through
her
social
media,
one
can
be
assured
of
it.
On
the
work
front,
Ananya
will
be
next
seen
in
Liger
co-starring
Vijay
Deverakonda,
which
will
mark
her
debut
in
regional
cinema.
She
will
also
be
seen
in
Shakun
Batra's
next,
opposite
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Deepika
Padukone.
