ananya-panday-completes-two-years-in-bollywood-and-she-is-grateful-for-her-successful-journey

Unlike many newbies, actress Ananya Panday managed to win hearts with her Bollywood debut despite the controversial nepotism debate around her. While many dissed her because of her privilege and family's connection to the film industry, others loved her for her cuteness, innocent smile and gorgeous face.

For the unversed, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which was helmed by Punit Malhotra. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal in the lead roles.

In her recent interaction with a leading daily, when Ananya was asked how she looks back at her two-year-long journey in Bollywood, she said, "It's been such a wonderful journey these past two years and I'm truly so grateful and blessed to be living my dream. I wouldn't be here without the love, encouragement, wisdom and advice from all the people I am surrounded by. I'm forever thankful to all the technicians, directors, DOPs and actors I've worked with because I've learned so much from each and every one of them which will be lessons I'll carry with me forever."

Ananya further thanked her fans for always rooting for her and loving her work. She said that nothing would be possible without her fans (whom she lovingly calls Ananians - a word her fans have coined for themselves).

She said, "The immense love they shower me with every day motivates me to work doubly hard. I hope to continue working even harder, challenging myself, never stop learning, and have many more adventures on movie sets."

With respect to work, Ananya will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's next, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.