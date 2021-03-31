Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Reveals Her Family's Reaction When She Moved In With Boyfriend Ivor

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is an Instagram celebrity and a fashion influencer. Her droolworthy pictures clicked by her photographer beau Ivor McCray often take social media by storm. For those unversed, Alanna and Ivor are currently in a live-in relationship.

Recently, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Alanna opened up about her personal life like never before.

Speaking about how her family reacted to her decision of moving in with her boyfriend, Ananya's cousin shared, "They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic. Besides me moving in with him, this was also my first house that I got on my own, I was paying my own rent, and it was just a big step in my life, besides moving in with my boyfriend. Just having my own place."

When asked if she had to convince her parents about her live-in relationship, Alanna said that her parents are super open-minded so there was no convincing involved. "I already answered this. Parents are super open-minded about everything. Not just about living with Ivor, I think my parents are super open-minded in general. So, there was no convincing. I just called them one day and said, 'Hey guys, this is the guy. I love him. We are staying together," she revealed in her video.

Alanna also recalled meeting Ivor's family and said, "He actually has a huge family. We had to travel to several different places because half of them live in Washington, half live in Arizona. I met his parents multiple times, his sister, the full family. We did an entire trip with them, so I have spent a lot of quality time with his parents."

Alanna and Ivor have been living together in Los Angeles since June last year. "Eight months in the house but unofficially, we have been living together since January, so over a year," she spilled the beans about her live-in relationship in the video.

Currently, Ivor is in Mumbai with Alanna. A few weeks ago, he had accompanied his girlfriend to her cousin Ananya Panday's 'midnight Sunday brunch' with her family.

