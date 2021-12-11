Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa Recreate K3G Iconic Mismatched Sandals Scene, Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently recreated one of the most iconic and hilarious scenes of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The post comes in celebration of 20 years of the film K3G's release.

Many scenes and songs from the Karan Johar directorial are often recreated. However, apart from fans Kareena Kapoor also had a laugh with Ananya Panday's post. In the reel shared by the young actress, she can be seen taking on Poo's role alongside actor Dhairya Karwa who plays Hrithik's part.

The two reenacted the iconic mismatched scandals scene with much flare. She captioned the post as, "No one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan. this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa. I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings."

Soon after, Karan dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section, Ranveer Singh also posted several laughing emoticons and Kareena re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "20 years of K3G" with several emojis. Take a look at the post,

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline. Actor Dhairya's pipeline includes Ranveer Singh- starrer 83.