Ananya Panday Did Not Appreciate Being Treated Like An Intern On Star Vs Food, Says 'The Chef Is Getting Mean'

After Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday is the latest celebrity on Star vs Food. The actress planned to put through something special for her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, however soon after beginning her collaboration with pastry chef Freny Fernandes, she realised she had taken on more than she could handle.

Pastry chef Freny Fernandes, on meeting Ananya informed her that she will be performing duties like any sous chef or intern in her kitchen. However, was disappointed with Ananya struggled to mix up some batter. She asked the Student of The Year 2 star, "Don't you go to the gym everyday?"

Ananya later opened up about it in front of the camera and said, "I thought I was fit thanks to all the exercise, but my biceps didn't come in handy at all." After the chief called her work 'shit' several times, Ananya said, "Unme Gordon Ramsay ka bhoot aagaya (she got possessed by the spirit of Gordon Ramsay). I'm falling apart, the chef is getting meaner and meaner as the day passes, and my feelings are getting hurt."

After they were done baking, Ananya's parents and Rohan came by the dessert bar to try the food out. "I hope my parents like it because they're very critical, even about my films. They always give me intense feedback," said Ananya.

Chunky said, "She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food." Meanwhile, Bhavana added, "I have no expectations, honestly. And I can't say much because I don't cook. So who am I to judge? But I'll still judge."

By the end even though the chef said, she didn't see anything amazing made by Ananya, she was pleased with the actress' efforts, and said that she was very happy with her work. The new episode featuring Ananya is set to go live on discovery+ on Thursday, September 23, 2021.