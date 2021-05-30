Ananya Panday Gives Best TV Shows And Films Recommendations To Varun Dhawan, Actor Calls Her An 'Angel'

Varun
Dhawan
recently
conducted
an
Instagram
'Ask
Me
Anything' session
with
his
followers.
When
asked
a
question
about
who
gives
him
the
best
movie
and
TV
show
recommendations,
he
answered-
Ananya
Pandey.
While
answering
the
question,
Varun
shared
an
adorable
picture
of
the
two,
making
fans
of
both
the
actors
go
'La
La'.
On
the
picture,
he
also
wrote,
"What
an
👼🏻"
Ananya
Panday
will
be
next
seen
in
the
Pan-India
film
Liger,
opposite
Vijay
Deverakonda,
which
makes
her
the
youngest
Pan-India
star.
She
also
has
Shakun
Batra's
next,
opposite
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Deepika
Padukone.