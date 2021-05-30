Ananya Panday Gives Best TV Shows And Films Recommendations To Varun Dhawan, Actor Calls Her An 'Angel'

Varun Dhawan recently conducted an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session with his followers. When asked a question about who gives him the best movie and TV show recommendations, he answered- Ananya Pandey.

While answering the question, Varun shared an adorable picture of the two, making fans of both the actors go 'La La'. On the picture, he also wrote, "What an 👼🏻"

Gen Z star Ananya Panday has won the audiences heart with her fashion and satirical choices, and now has even floored Varun Dhawan with her movies and TV show recommendations.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in the Pan-India film Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which makes her the youngest Pan-India star. She also has Shakun Batra's next, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.