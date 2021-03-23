Ananya Panday Shares A Happy Picture From Her Reunion With Alanna Panday

Ananya Panday recently had a fun-filled reunion with her cousin Alanna Panday and also shared a glimpse of the same on her social media account. The actor could be seen posing with her sister, Rysa Panday and cousins, Alanna and Ahaan Panday. She also had a heartfelt caption to go with the same.

Talking about the post, the picture has Ananya Panday can be seen sporting a colourful crop top which she has paired up with loose baggy track pants. Alanna Panday on the other hand can be seen looking stunning in a skin colour pantsuit. Ahaan Panday can be seen looking dapper in a casual red and black checkered t-shirt while Rysa Panday has opted for a printed black tee. The beautiful picture of the siblings screams of love. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the same stating, "Mine!! Re-united after a year and a half." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Ananya Panday's father and actor Chunky Panday also shared another picture on his social media handle from the family's get-together. The picture also had Alanna Panday and Ahaan Panday's parents, Chikki and Deanne Panday. Not only this, but the post also had Alanna's beau Ivor McCray V. By the looks of Chunky's caption for the post, it looked like that the family enjoyed a midnight Sunday brunch. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in director Shakun Batra's next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The BTS pictures of the film which were going viral on social media suggested that the actor was having a blast shooting with Deepika in the film. Apart from that, Ananya will be seen in the much-awaited pan-India movie, Liger opposite South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2021. For the unversed, Ananya along with her father Chunky Panday was also seen in Netflix's show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which had given a sneak-peek to the viewers into the life of the actor's mother, Bhavana Panday.

