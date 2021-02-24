Ananya Panday Has Been Attending Her Dance Classes Regularly For This Reason

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming film Liger, alongside South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. She has also become the youngest Pan-India celeb with this film in her kitty and her fans are inevitably excited for the same. However, Ananya has also been making headlines for her regular visits to her dance class. The actor has time and again, been spotted by the paparazzi while visiting the same. Now, the reason for the same has also been revealed and it is connected with Ananya's upcoming film Liger.

It has been revealed that Ananya Panday has been repeatedly visiting her dance classes for prepping for a dance number in Liger. The actor has been undergoing a rigorous practice session for the same, which explains her occasional visits to her dance class. According to a news report in Indiaforums, a source close to the actor revealed to a publication, "Ananya was spotted as she was leaving from her dance class, she was doing rehearsals for her upcoming film 'Liger'. She has been rehearsing for hours together for a dance number from her upcoming Pan-India film. She has made dance classes a part of her routine now. All the rehearsals were for Liger and the shoot for the song will happen soon."

Also Read: Liger: Ananya Panday To Start Shooting For Next Schedule Of Vijay Deverakonda's Film Soon; Read On

With Liger, Ananya Panday will be making her regional debut and the film will be released in 5 different languages. Her fans along with the fans of Vijay Deverakonda are super excited to witness their fresh pairing on-screen. Earlier in January, a source close to Ananya had also revealed to a publication about her shooting schedule for the same. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has started shooting for the film from the second week of February. The source had revealed, "Ananya will be starting the next shoot schedule of Liger in the second week of February. The shoot will take place in Mumbai." Apart from this ambitious project, Ananya will also be seen in director Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Liger First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Roars Like A Tiger In His Bollywood Debut Opposite Ananya Panday