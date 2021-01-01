ananya-panday-is-equally-excited-and-nervous-about-2021-owing-to-her-professional-life

Ananya Panday is currently in a happy space, as despite the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, work is keeping her busy. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli, which released on Zee5 on November 6, 2020. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's next, which is a domestic noir and Puri Jagannadh's tentatively titled Fighter.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ananya was asked if she's nervous or excited about 2021, she said, "It's a mix of everything. Both are very different films. Shakun's film is what he calls a domestic noir, very different from what's been done before. I'm very excited to be working with him, Deepika and Sid, we've all bonded and become really close."

She further added, "Plus, the shooting experience in Goa after so long, it feels like I have another family on that set. Shakun is my bucket list director. Working with Puri (Jagannadh, director of Fighter) sir was a completely different experience. It's an out and out masala action comedy, he's the best at that. It's a pan India film, releasing in four different languages."

In the same interview, Ananya spoke about being paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter, and said that she is nervous about her first pan India film. Recalling her debut in Bollywood, Ananya said when Student Of The Year 2 had released, it made her excited yet anxious.

"Now, it's like entering four industries at the same time! There's the same thought process, 'Will I be accepted? Will people like me?' India is such a big place, filled with so much love, culture, everyone loves movies and watching them," added the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor.

